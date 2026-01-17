Buckingham Palace shares King Charles emotional message with error

King Charles penned a heartfelt letter to mark a historic milestone in his reign as he acknowledged the “appalling hardship and pain” which is still being endured by many.

The monarch commemorated the first anniversary of the 100-year Partnership between the UK and Ukraine and expressed his hopes to bring some moral support during this difficult time.

Buckingham Palace had released the message on Friday, but it seemed to be published that only eagle-eyed watchers could have spotted. Upon first glance, the readers were left confused since the 2-page message was uploaded incorrectly.

The first slide shared the second half of the King’s message with was signed off with Charles’s regal signature. Meanwhile the second slide was the first message, with an arrow at the bottom indicating that it was being continued to the next one.

Meanwhile, the message seemed to be fine on Instagram, as the Stories were uploaded in order.

This is not the first time the royal office has made a slip-up as such. Last month, Kensington Palace ended up making spelling mistake as they shared highlights from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On New Year’s Eve, never-before-seen family photos from royal engagements were shared on Instagram from the year 2025. For December, rather than writing ‘Prince of Wales’, it added an extra ‘s’ in the caption, misspelling it as “Princes”.

“December: The Princes of Wales attends The Welsh Guard Christmas party at Combermere Barracks.

The post on X did not contain individual details of the photos, which did not have the error.