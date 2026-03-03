Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie receive new 'title' for protecting monarchy

As the crisis deepens due to Andrew's scandals and arrest, Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie stand as beacons of dedication to the Firm, proving their loyalty to King Charles by efficiently accomplishing their duties.

Sophie and Edward have received praise for their tireless devotion to the royal family.

Jennie Bond gave a new 'title' to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, branding them as the "saviours of the monarchy."

Undoubtedly, the royal couple are known for quietly keeping up with duty - with Sophie even visiting Africa in recent days - and are generally considered by the Palace to be safe pairs of hands.

The future monarch William and his wife Princess Kate also love the royal couple for their support.

The former BBC royal correspondent believes it's their strong relationship as well as Sophie's down-to-earth demeanour that William and Kate appear to admire, which could prove to be just the tonic for the monarchy.

"With the depletion of the working royals, Edward and Sophie have become ever more important in supporting the monarchy. And I’m sure they will continue to have key roles when William becomes King," She told The Mirror.

Showering praise upon the Duchess, the expert added: "Sophie, in particular, has a girl-next-door charm about her that she has never lost, even though she is now a very senior member of the royal family.

"She is immensely relatable, with no airs or graces, and she has a close and very relaxed relationship with her nephew, William."

"I’m sure that Edward and Sophie discuss everything and provide valuable support to one another in this crisis", Jennie explained.

It has no doubt been hard for Edward to witness his brother’s disgrace. He became the first senior member of the royal family to be challenged about his brother following the release of millions of documents in the Epstein files.