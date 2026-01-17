Scientist claims to have cracked 139-year-old Coca-Cola recipe

A scientist has claimed to have cracked the closely guarded 139-year-old mystery formula of Coca-Cola drink. Zacharia Armstrong stated that it took him nearly n year of research, tests, scientific analysis, trial and error.

Armstrong documented the cracked recipe on his YouTube channel LabCoatz revealing that the drink is made of nearly 99 percent sugar, which is not a surprise as the sticker on 1 liter Coke reveals that it contains 110 grams of sugar.

Although Coca-Cola states that the unique taste of their drink comes from natural flavours, Mr Armstrong has claimed that both in terms of profile and taste, his recipe is almost indistinguishable from the original.

One of the main ingredients in Coke is cocaine-free extract of coca leaves and the company that produces it does not sell to the public making it almost impossible to replicate the drink.

However, Mr Armstrong used chemical tests to get the fingerprint of all components and build an exact replica of Coke without the coca leaves.

His recipe included, lemon oil, lime oil, tea-tree oil, cinnamon oil, nutmeg oil, orange oil, coriander oil, and a natural pine-like flavour called fenchol mixed in very precise ratios to constitute the drink.

The mixture is then allowed to age for a day before diluting it with food-grade alcohol and according to reports only a small amount of concentrate can be used to make 5,000 liters of Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola has not yet commented on the claim.