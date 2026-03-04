Cardinals inform Murray of their decision as QB posts emotional message on X

The Arizona Cardinals have informed their quarterback Kyler Murray of their surprise decision on Monday, March 3, 2026, that has sparked buzz on social media.

The Kyler Murray era with the Cardinals is officially coming to a halt, it was revealed in a report that appeared in ESPN.

Murray took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted an emotional message, writing, “To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

An emotional Murray reflected, “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish nothing but the best.”

Murray ended on a defiant note, adding, “I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.”

The report claims that the Cardinals have informed QB Murray of their decision of releasing him next Wednesday, March 11, when the new league year begins.

Murray was the no. 1 draft pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

Murray’s seven seasons in Arizona were full of highlights, but his tenure yielded just one playoff appearance, a wild-card loss to the LA Rams in 2021.

For context, Murray was a two-time Pro Bowler and is ranked among the five players in league history who have the credit of throwing for more than 20,000 yards and running for more than 3,000 yards in their seven seasons.

These GOAT’s include Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, and New York’s Russell Wilson.