'Dallas' actor, 80's icon Annabel Schofield dies aged 62 following brain cancer battle

Annabel Schofield, who played Laurel Ellis on the widely acclaimed American soap Dallas, dies aged 62 in Los Angeles on February 28 after a tragic battle with cancer.

Before finding fame on television, Annabel was a top model of the 80s on London’s street-inspired fashion scene.

She was featured on the cover of hundreds of magazine covers and starred in brand campaigns for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Rimmel, and Boots No. 7.

Annabel was previously represented by Take-Two agency and appeared in a Bugle Boy Jeans TV commercial, which earned her international recognition, where she delivered the famous line, “Excuse me, are those Bugle Boy jeans you’re wearing?” as she drove a black Ferrari through the desert.

Melissa Richardson, former owner of London’s Take Two Agency, paid tribute to Schofield, saying, “She was one of David Bailey’s favorites and appeared in countless shoots for Italian Vogue.”

She added, “She was the forerunner of Take Two—without her, we could never have made it as we did. We loved her because she was funny and real and beautiful and down to earth.”

Richardson remembered her fondly, wrote, “She never changed from the sweet little 17-year-old Welsh girl I first met. She was directly loyal and caring and, above all, a raging beauty. She knew her craft. She was the best.”

Annabel’s film credits included the role of Alex Noffee in Solar Crisis, Eye of the Widow, and Dragonard. She also worked behind the camera for projects such as Doom, The Brothers Grimm, and City of Ember.

Schofield is survived by her mother.