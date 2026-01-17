Princess Eugenie joins Harry, Meghan in 2026 after royal reunion

Princess Eugenie, who has been keeping a low profile since her parents have been making embarrassing headlines and King Charles’s major decision about it, made her first appearance in 2026.

The youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson seemingly picked sides when she decided to join the royal family at the annual Christmas at Sandringham along with her sister Princess Beatrice.

However, as 2026 came around, Eugenie found herself following a trend that Prince Harry and Meghan had also jumped on. British presenter Natalie Pinkham, who has been pals with Eugenie for over a decade, shared a special update with the 35-year-old royal, marking the 2026 is the 2016 trend.

“Oh 2016, you were special,” Natalie wrote under the carousel of memories.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly love another kid as much as Wilf, along came Willow (16 months apart),” she continued. “Thanks you lovely lot for inspiring a reflection a decade on.”

She added, “Turns out the right kind of scroll, is good for the soul.”

Hours after Natalie's post, Meghan had shared her version of the trend on social media. The former Suits actress, who had been good friends with Eugenie before she began dating Harry, shared a glimpse of her 2016 trip with the Prince in Botswana.

Natalie was also once close friends with Prince Harry and continues to support Eugenie and her charitable work.

It is not known if Harry has been in contact with Eugenie amid their tough time as ex-prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandals made headlines. However, reports have suggested that Harry had been worrying for his cousins during this phase and possibly reached out to show support.