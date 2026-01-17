Princess Kate accused of running divorce campaign against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Kate is orchestrating or benefiting from a so-called "divorce narrative" aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun circulating online and in fringe media spaces.

The theory is pushed largely by commentators and critics rather than on-record sources which suggests that repeated speculation about the Sussexes' marriage.

This serves as a convenient distraction whenever uncomfortable questions arise closer to home within the Royal Family.

Although there is no evidence rooted anywhere near the couple's real lives. Just confident headlines and a familiar sense of deja vu.

These are the same outlets that failed to spot Meghan's UK business collaboration entirely yet now claim uncanny insight into her marriage. The contradiction is glaring, and it matters.

Because every time scrutiny edges closer to the Prince and Princess of Wales, the narrative abruptly pivots west to California.

The language rarely changes to “divided priorities,” “huge test,” “truly broken,” “backup plan.”

They missed Meghan's recent UK collaboration and wrongly claimed Netflix had dropped the couple and it later contradicted.

Claims failed to report Meghan's First Look deal with Netflix's investment in her business As Ever, or Ted Sarandos' public praise of her work.

There was no advance reporting on Meghan's Paris Fashion Week appearance or Harry's visit to Ukraine. Yet readers are asked to believe these same insiders now possess intimate knowledge of a marital breakdown.

Meanwhile, developments around the Waleses receive notably careful handling.

Last year, Prince William hired the firm that managed Princess Diana's divorce and this year, he brought in a crisis manager.

Then came the visuals the press progressed to interrogate. William was filmed arriving with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, overnight bags in hand, dogs alongside them.

Anyone with familiar shared custody recognises the scene but headlines did not.

Since Kate's cancer-free announcement in September 2024, reports quietly noted she would not undertake major foreign tours.

William's 2025 schedule largely excluded Kate. She missed Earthshot in Brazil. She withdrew from Ascot at the last minute.

Joint appearances became rare and tightly controlled. Her engagement count remained among the lowest reported, even as stories framed her move to Forest Lodge as personal choice and independence.

Observers have noted this tactic for years. Prince Harry himself addressed it in a December 2024 DealBook Summit interview, pointing out that whenever he and Meghan are in different places, headlines instantly declare trouble.

He noted the press had “apparently divorced us maybe 10 or 12 times.”