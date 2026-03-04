King Charles hit with shocking claim: Lawyers rush to defend

The royal family seems to be expanding their legal team in the near future as it is inevitable amid growing claims and legal woes.

Amanda Navaian, an eco-fashion designer, has reportedly moved courts against a private charity of King Charles.

The founder of luxury firm Marici London has launched a court claim against the monarch's charitable trust after being left " psychologically scarred."

The designer claimed she lost millions in revenue following the cancellation of a joint project that was supposed to include a launch dinner and a promotional T-shirt campaign in support of the monarch's Coronation Food Project.

She went on to reveal that the event was planned to be attended by celebrities and influencers, with Olivia Buckingham, Princess Beatrice's stylist, curating it.

The designer is now suing the King's charity, FareShare, the UK's leading food redistribution charity, and Dori Dana-Haeri, who chairs the development committee for King Charles's Coronation Food Project.

Navaian claimed an "oral agreement was concluded" between herself, Ms Dana-Haeri and Dame Martina Milburn, the chair of the Coronation Food Project.

The fashion designer explained: "It was the last-minute cancellation which made my whole eco-system fall apart." She said that others also "wanted answers and wanted to know what went wrong".

The fashion designer told the judge: "There was no valid reason to give for the dinner being cancelled and soon after that my entire eco-system fell apart."

She added: "Everything that meant anything to me was involved in that project. There could have been over one million in sales during that launch week. The result of the cancellation led to me not being able to work for a very long time and caused me loss."

She described feeling "locked out and isolated" for the following year after her work team disbanded and her business plan "disintegrated".

Meanwhile, the legal team defending the King's charity said the claims are 'bound to fail.'

All three defendants dispute the claims from Ms Navaian, with their barrister Andrew MacLeod telling the judge: "It's hard to know which claims are being pursued against which parties."

He continued: "To the extent that the claimants assert any cause of action in misrepresentation."

He went on: "They have placed a value of the damages sought by their claim at 'in excess of £6million' but have failed to plead any legally coherent case as to the damages to which they are entitled.

"In short, the damages claimed are unparticularised, incoherent and speculative."