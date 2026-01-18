 
Brooklyn Beckham mingles with Hollywood stars without Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn looked sharp in a a black sweatshirt and trousers

Geo News Digital Desk
January 18, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham appeared in high spirits as he was spotted hanging out with Tristan Thompson and Teyana Taylor at the opening of Gymkhana at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday.

The aspiring chef, 26, enjoyed 'some me' time but interestingly without his wife, Nicola Peltz, as he mingled with Hollywood stars. 

Brooklyn and the billionaire heiress have been caught in an ongoing family feud, which has resulted in the aspiring chef missing major family moments throughout the year.

He did not attend David’s 50th birthday, Victoria’s Netflix series launch, or her fashion shows.

Brooklyn has also skipped family events while spending most of his time in US with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Elsewhere at the grand opening, presented by American Express, was Winnie Harlow and Rufus Sewell.

Brooklyn looked sharp in a a black sweatshirt and trousers, teamed with his trademark baseball cap. 

The widening rift has had a notable impact across social media, where Brooklyn makes an income through online cooking tutorials and the continuing promotion of his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

Despite the family drama, David and Victoria's fan following has reportedly risen dramatically, gaining an average of 2,633 followers a day, compared with their son Brooklyn, who is understood to lost an average of 188 followers a day over the last month.

A source for Ace.com, who collate the day-to-day figures, told The Sun: 'Follower trends show where audience attention and engagement sit.

'The data points to a notable divergence in public sentiment.'

