‘The Housemaid' earns huge milestone in fresh update

The Housemaid has reportedly surpassed a significant milestone at the US box office, following news that the film is now worth $200 million at the global bottom line.

Based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name, the film directed by Paul Feig became a sleeper hit soon after its release back in December.

The unexpected success is now showing no signs of stopping down, as its latest achievement has outlined.

According to the X (formerly known as Twitter) blog Film Updates, the movie starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried has now crossed the $100 million mark.

The latest milestone comes after Deadline’s report, published on January 15, had highlighted the film’s increasing revenue at the international box office.

It was further predicted that the 2025 release “will cross $100 million stateside Friday,” while “$100M-plus” were raked in “abroad earlier this week.”

The film’s solid success has also led to its director, Feig, being brought in to make a third Mamma Mia! sequel.

Confirmed by Seyfried herself, who has been leading the franchise since its original film in 2008, the Bridesmaids filmmaker’s job was informally announced during a recent interview between the actress and her The Testament of Ann Lee director Mina Fastvold.

When Fastvold expressed interest in directing the musical film, her collaborator interrupted her to inform that Feig has already been confirmed for the job, per FandomWire.

The Housemaid was released on December 19 last year, while its cast further includes Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, among others.