Harry Styles, Louis, Zayn announce new music, fans say its 'Directioners era'

One Direction fans go emotional ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend hits them hard

One Direction fans can’t control their emotions as Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinosn and Zayn Malik have teased their upcoming music.

Styles, who was on a hiatus after the completion of his Love on Tour, has finally made his much-awaited comeback by announcing the new album on January 15 titled, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally", which is set to release on March 6.

On the same day, Tomlinson also updated fans about his new single Imposter that is coming out January 20. Meanwhile, he is also set to go on a world tour with his new record, "How Did We Get Here", starting from March 23.

Around the same time, Malik also teased his new music that he has been working on. Besides releasing new music, the PILLOWTALK singer will be performing at the Las Vegas Residency this year.

Niall Horan also confirmed in 2025 that he has already started working on his fourth studio album, which is expected to release later in 2026.

Therefore, fans are being all nostalgic and they are saying, “2026 is officially Directioners era.”

‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend hits One Direction Fans Differently:

The viral ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend hits different to One Direction fans as the band split up in 2016. And now they all are announcing their new music altogether as solo artists 10 years later.

One of the 1D fan wrote on Instagram, “Oh how I wholeheartedly believe the prophecy that 2026 is the new 2016 cause the vibe is so freakin 1D & Magical.”

Another fan commented under this statement, “They broke up in 2016 tho.”