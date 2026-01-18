Tom Hiddleston plays coy about Loki's part in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsday' to release globally on December 18

Tom Hiddleston has made sure he doesn't spill any spoilers prior to the official release of Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming action sci-fi, directed by the Russo brothers, is going to bring together a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Sebastian Stan, James Marsden and many more.

The 44-year-old will also be joining the star cast reprising the role of "Loki".

In a recent chat at the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Tom was asked about playing Loki in Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor just confirmed it by simply saying, “Yes that's true”, leaving the host confused as he said, “He’s so talkative until this subject.”

Josh tried to extract interesting details from Tom by asking questions like, “When last we saw our buddy, he was holding all the timeline together on that throne, is he sitting on that throne the entire Avengers: Doomsday or does he stand up at some point?”

The Night Manager, while trying to remain tight-lipped about the character, stated, “The last we saw him, he was sitting on the throne”, then he looked at the audience and gave a quirky smile.

“What happens next you will have to wait and see”, said Tom.

He sarcastically ended the discussion by saying Robert Downey Jr. is playing "Doctor Doom".

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.