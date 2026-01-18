 
Geo News

Justin Bieber reignites old flames with Selena Gomez nod on social media

Justin Bieber stirs up the past with Selena Gomez after Hailey Bieber split rumours

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 18, 2026

Justin Bieber stirs up the past with Selena Gomez after Hailey Bieber split rumours
Justin Bieber stirs up the past with Selena Gomez after Hailey Bieber split rumours

Justin Bieber’s shocking move on social media sent fans into disbelief as he subtly revived the past with a Selena Gomez reference.

The 31-year-old singer was caught revisiting one of his own Instagram posts from 2016, as he ‘liked’ one of the comments on the post featuring his then-girlfriend.

The Baby hitmaker quickly went viral on social media after fans noticed the sudden ‘like’ appear on top of the comment.

The move stirred up new drama among “Jelena” fans from years ago as they began speculating about the status of his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber.

Additionally, Justin’s throwback seemed more notable, as fans were reminded of the recent rumours of his and the Rhode founder’s split, which their lawyers shut down.

Someone mocked, “he’s taking the “2026 is the new 2016” trend VERY seriously,” and “b-but hailey bieber told me 2016 was their year.”

A third chimed in, “I mean we get it it’s The Selena Gomez but he gotta let it go and grow tf up omg, wtf is he doing,” and “the fact that this is legit is crazy. hailey bieber stays embarrassing herself she should’ve left longggg ago,” wrote another.

The new Biebers' marital woes speculation adds to the longstanding controversy surrounding their marriage which Justin addressed in his album, Swag

Zac Efron makes rare public appearance at Patriots-Texans game
Zac Efron makes rare public appearance at Patriots-Texans game
'Zootopia 2' makes history with new box office milestone video
'Zootopia 2' makes history with new box office milestone
Travis Clark apologises for cheating amid wife Katie Bates' miscarriage loss
Travis Clark apologises for cheating amid wife Katie Bates' miscarriage loss
Why Matt Damon, Ben Affleck ‘The Rip' truly needs to be seen to be believed
Why Matt Damon, Ben Affleck ‘The Rip' truly needs to be seen to be believed
Amanda Dubin, Will Reeve tie the knot in Miami
Amanda Dubin, Will Reeve tie the knot in Miami
Jesy Nelson breaks off engagement weeks after daughters' SMA diagnosis video
Jesy Nelson breaks off engagement weeks after daughters' SMA diagnosis
Nicola Peltz enjoys solo spotlight as Brooklyn wants to mend family ties video
Nicola Peltz enjoys solo spotlight as Brooklyn wants to mend family ties
Jennifer Lopez ‘rude' glambot moment unmasked after major backlash
Jennifer Lopez ‘rude' glambot moment unmasked after major backlash