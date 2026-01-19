Where and when to watch Northern Lights Ten US states can still see aurora borealis

In an eye-catching treat to skygazers, almost 10 Northeast states still have a chance to see the northern lights, as a minor geomagnetic storm pushed the aurora borealis further south than usual.

Where is aurora borealis visible in US?

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC) forecast a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm, which made the northern lights visible in several states, including New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

When and how to watch aurora borealis in US?

The best viewing times to give yourself a visual treat and watch the aurora borealis are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, depending on the weather.

For optimal viewing, it is recommended to head outside during peak hours and away from city lights.

It must be noted that ten northern states have a chance to see the aurora borealis due to fast solar winds from a coronal hole on the sun.

The display of Northern lights could become more immersive as the Kp index is predicted to reach a 5 out of 9.

As per NOAA, minor to moderate solar activity is likely, with a large coronal hole continuing through the weekend. This hole allows solar particles to travel towards Earth and increase the chances of seeing the northern lights.

While northern Canada and Alaska typically offer the best chances for aurora borealis watching, NOAA's predicted "view line" extends to several northern states, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Maine.