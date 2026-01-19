Ben Affleck, Matt Damon trust each other enough to share 'bank account'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck feature together in new film 'The Rip'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are widely known in Hollywood for having a long-lasting friendship.

The duo has been friends since childhood as they both grew up together in Massachusetts.

At present, Matt and Ben are promoting their new film The Rip. In their recent appearance at the TODAY Show, they were asked about shedding some light on the fact that they both shared a bank account in early days of career.

The Jason Bourne actor admitted, “Yeah. There was not a lot of money in the bank account. There wasn’t so much to fight over, to be totally honest.”

Affleck, while laughing, shared, “There wasn’t a lot of money to go around. We had to be able to get, like, you know, the Pan Am shuttle or the Peter Pan bus or train up here to audition for the Mickey Mouse Club in the big city or in New York.”

According to The Accountant star, they both tried to push money aside and prioritize their work at the time to make a career.

“So we try to push our work and put money aside so we could get up here and do it, otherwise no one was gonna do it for us”, added Affleck.

The Odyssey star confessed that “We were probably kind of weird kids”, after which Ben stated that they are still weird “just like kids anywhere.”