Sylvester Stallone stuns fans with age-defying appearance

Sylvester Stallone stunned fans once again with his age-defying strength and discipline.

The Rocky legend took to Instagram January 18 to share with his more than 37 million social media followers a rare footage from inside his Palm Beach mansion gym.

Stallone, who will celebrate his 80th birthday July 6, showcased his tattooed biceps while working out in the $35.3 million property’s private fitness space.

In the clip, he admitted that maintaining his physique has become more challenging with time.

“Every year it gets harder and harder, but that’s why you gotta push harder and harder. Blood, sweat and tears,” he wrote in the caption.

Stallone described his gym as both a ‘sanctuary’ and a ‘church’.

He emphasized that it’s where he continues to push himself to improve.

“You feel better physically, so you have the strength to arrive at your goals feeling confident and ready to face any challenge,” he explained in the selfie video.

He added with a grin, “You want to keep punching. See you soon.”

The three-time Oscar nominee has long credited his relentless training regimen for his longevity in Hollywood.

Fans flooded the comments section of the Italian stallion’s post with admiration and praise for the Italian Stallion’s dedication.

They marveled at how youthful he looks even as he approaches a milestone birthday.

One social media user posted a bicep emoji and wrote, “This man is nearly 80. What an inspiration.”

Another exclaimed, “Dude is 80! Insane.”

A netizen added, “[Immortal] Sly THE BOSS!”

One commented, “We’d be lucky to look like Sly at his age.”