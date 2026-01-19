Lil Jon, Pitbull all set to go on expansive North American tour

Lil Jon have previously worked with Usher, Jennifer Lopez and Ludacris

Lil Jon has excited fans with his latest tour announcement in collaboration with Pitbull.

The International Love singer took it to his Instagram to share that he will be travelling around North America for his ‘I’m Back’ tour, with Lil being the special guest.

“USA, I’m Back!! With special guest Lil Jon and DJ Laz”, he wrote in caption.

The duo has known each other for a while now as they previously worked on some soundtracks namely Krazy and The Anthem.

Jon and Pitbull will begin the North American leg of the tour on May 14 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

After West Palm Beach, the tour will be headed to Tampa and then Chula Vista, where the two rappers will be performing live at the North Island Amphitheatre on May 29.

The 55-year-old rapper has previously worked with many big names including Ludacris, Jennifer Lopez, Ice Spice, and Usher.

One of his most popular collab with DJ Snake called Turn Down For What went eight times platinum.

On the other hand, Pitbull aka "Mr Worldwide", after completing the North American leg of ‘I’m Back’ tour, will head to Europe to perform shows in Ireland, U.K, Hungary, Latvia, Sweden and France.