Louis Partridge shaves his head despite family's pleas: 'Post-breakup hair'

Louis Partridge debuts drastic hair transformation after Olivia Rodrigo split

Louis Partridge seems to be welcoming a new era in his life as he started off the year single after ending a three-year long relationship with Olivia Rodrigo.

The 22-year-old actor has changed his look after rocking his silky hair look for quite a while, and shaved it all off.

The Enola Holmes star took to Instagram on Sunday, January 18, and shared updates of him contemplating the decision before actually going through with the transformation.

Partridge shared screenshots of his family group chat on Stories, asking them for their opinion with edited pictures of himself with a shaved head.

The House of Guinness actor heard negative feedback from his family members, with his mother saying, “No please don't.”

However, that was quite late since he shared a picture of himself getting the hair shaved off, in the next Story.

Only a few hours later, Partridge debuted his buzzcut in public at the Milan Fashion Week.

Spotting the change, fans flocked to social media and reacted to the transformation, claiming that the new look further confirms the breakup speculations.

Although the drivers license hitmaker and Partridge have not spoken about the split, social media sleuths have their eyes on every detail.