Historic 60-year snowstorm buries Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

Record snowfall in Russia’s far east kills two, traps residents

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

A catastrophic storm has buried Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula under more than 2m (6.5 ft) of snow.

This marks the region’s heaviest snowfall in over 140 years and paralyses the entire community.

Following the unprecedented snowfall, local authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Schools and local businesses are closed, and offices are operating remotely. Local stores have also run out of essentials such as bread, milk, and eggs.

The phenomenon began in late December, creating drifts up to 4 meters (13ft) high.

Two men are also reported dead after the snow collapsed from the rooftops.

Video recordings from the region showed vehicles entirely submerged, residential buildings completely blocked, and residents forced to dig snow tunnels to escape their homes.

The storm has severed transportation links, halting flights, closing roads, and suspending public transportation.

The uninterrupted snowfall from a series of low-pressure systems over the Sea of Okhotsk has caused severe disruptions across the region. Schools, businesses, and other establishments remain closed due to severe disruptions in the supply chain of essential commodities such as food and medicine.

