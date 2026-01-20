A$AP Rocky recalls 'embarrassing first meeting' with partner Rihanna

A$AP Rocky admits he wasn't famous when he first met Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has officially shared his first meeting with partner Rihanna.

The duo first met in 2012 while rehearsing for the MTV Video Music Awards performance of Cockiness (Love It). From there, they developed a good friendship, which transformed into a relationship in 2019.

But what many people don't know is that Rocky’s first interaction with the Barbadian singer wasn’t in 2012, but he had already crossed paths with her before he got famous.

The 37-year-old rapper recently appeared at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he unveiled the first ever interaction with the Diamonds singer.

A$AP told Jimmy, “Yo, it was crazy. We met outside of a nightclub ironically in New York. I wasn’t famous at the time. She was obviously Rihanna. And I couldn’t get in. The bouncers didn’t want to let me in.”

The Sundress singer opened that he was trying hard to get into the nightclub with his friends, late great Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams.

“We kind of were getting into it with the bouncers, and she kind of came out and we locked eyes right away.”

Rocky explained how he fell in love with her on first sight. However, he also thought that the moment was quite embarrassing.

“I was just like in a daze. I was a little embarrassed that she caught me like bickering with the guard and stuff like that”, he continued.

Fallon, out of curiosity asked the rapper, “Did she help you get in? to which, he replied, “No.”

The couple now shares three kids namely Rza, Riot and baby Rocki.