 
Geo News

A$AP Rocky recalls 'embarrassing first meeting' with partner Rihanna

A$AP Rocky admits he wasn't famous when he first met Rihanna

By
Asfa Munir
|

January 20, 2026

A$AP Rocky admits he wasnt famous when he first met Rihanna
A$AP Rocky admits he wasn't famous when he first met Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has officially shared his first meeting with partner Rihanna.

The duo first met in 2012 while rehearsing for the MTV Video Music Awards performance of Cockiness (Love It). From there, they developed a good friendship, which transformed into a relationship in 2019.

But what many people don't know is that Rocky’s first interaction with the Barbadian singer wasn’t in 2012, but he had already crossed paths with her before he got famous.

The 37-year-old rapper recently appeared at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he unveiled the first ever interaction with the Diamonds singer.

A$AP told Jimmy, “Yo, it was crazy. We met outside of a nightclub ironically in New York. I wasn’t famous at the time. She was obviously Rihanna. And I couldn’t get in. The bouncers didn’t want to let me in.”

The Sundress singer opened that he was trying hard to get into the nightclub with his friends, late great Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams.

“We kind of were getting into it with the bouncers, and she kind of came out and we locked eyes right away.”

Rocky explained how he fell in love with her on first sight. However, he also thought that the moment was quite embarrassing.

“I was just like in a daze. I was a little embarrassed that she caught me like bickering with the guard and stuff like that”, he continued.

Fallon, out of curiosity asked the rapper, “Did she help you get in? to which, he replied, “No.”

The couple now shares three kids namely Rza, Riot and baby Rocki.  

Goldie Hawn gives advise for successful relationship
Goldie Hawn gives advise for successful relationship
Michael B. Jordan reveals he almost changed his name after childhood teasing
Michael B. Jordan reveals he almost changed his name after childhood teasing
David Beckham finally addresses Brooklyn Beckham's claims in first statement
David Beckham finally addresses Brooklyn Beckham's claims in first statement
Joe Jonas' new romance draws comparisons to his past with Sophie
Joe Jonas' new romance draws comparisons to his past with Sophie
Robert Redford daughter Amy Redford honours father with heartfelt tribute
Robert Redford daughter Amy Redford honours father with heartfelt tribute
Kanye west set to surprise his Indian fans
Kanye west set to surprise his Indian fans
David Beckham dodges awkward question about son Brooklyn's statement
David Beckham dodges awkward question about son Brooklyn's statement
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kid Fin steps out in eye catching style after turning 17
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kid Fin steps out in eye catching style after turning 17