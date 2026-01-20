'Marty Supreme' director shares why he cast Timothée Chalamet in film

Timothée Chalamet wins first Golden Globe Award for 'Marty Supreme'

Marty Supreme creator Josh Safdie has opened how he ended up casting Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune actor played Marty Mauser in the sports drama; a film based on American table tennis player Marty Reisman.

Chalamet received his first ever Golden Globe Award for his outstanding performance in the movie.

While spilling details about the casting process, Safdie revealed that he wrote the character specifically for the 30-year-old actor.

The director told RNZ’s On the Air that he met Timothee for the first time at a premiere.

“I met this kid and he seemed to be jumping out of his skin. He was present in the room, but he wasn't where he wanted to be at all. And he was Timmy Supreme”, said Josh.

The filmmaker immediately felt like the Wonka actor’s energy was palpable.

The 41-year-old director stated, “They were these people who had this supreme vision of themselves. These dreamers who no one believed in their dream. I just thought that his energy aligned really nicely with it, so I wrote the character for him.”

Besides Chalamet, Marty Supreme also featured Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Tyler Okonma, Kevin O'Leary, Fran Drescher and Abel Ferrara.