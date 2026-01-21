Nicola Peltz 'ran from wedding in tears' after Victoria's dance drama: Watch

Nicola Peltz was left 'devastated and uncomfortable' after running out of her own wedding reception in floods of tears due to her mother-in-law, Lady Victoria Beckham's, alleged 'weird' behaviour, according to reports.

In a bold and daring statement, Brooklyn-the eldest son of David and Victoria, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31.

Brooklyn, 26, alleged Victoria danced 'inappropriately' which left him feeling 'more uncomfortable and humiliated than ever in his life' - overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

Sources have now claimed to reveal the dance moves that left Brooklyn mortified, after Victoria was called onto the stage by US singer Marc Anthony.

An insider told The Sun: 'Brooklyn was so embarrassed and his wife so humiliated and furious to have been upstaged.

'She made her feelings very, very clear on the day. It soured the whole evening.'

Page Six reported the actress was so upset she left the reception crying after Victoria 'wrapped her arms around Brooklyn and nuzzled into his neck'.

A source said: 'She [Victoria] was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the god’s truth.

'Nicola ran out crying. The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet.

'Nicola’s friends were saying "You have to go back down." Her face was swollen. She finally came down and was sad the entire evening, it was so heartbreaking.'

Another source claimed Brooklyn spent the weekend 'agonising' over what to say in the six-page statement, after telling his wife 'f*** it, this ends now'.

The aspiring chef has said he had stayed quiet for years in an effort to protect his family’s privacy, but claimed continued media narratives left him with “no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth.”

David and Victoria are also parents to Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 —apart from their estranged son Brooklyn.