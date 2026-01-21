 
Geo News

Nicola Peltz 'ran from wedding in tears' after Victoria's dance drama: Watch

Brooklyn alleged Victoria danced 'inappropriately' which left him feeling humiliated than ever in his life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Nicola Peltz ran from wedding in tears after Victorias dance drama: Watch
Nicola Peltz 'ran from wedding in tears' after Victoria's dance drama: Watch

Nicola Peltz was left 'devastated and uncomfortable' after running out of her own wedding reception in floods of tears due to her mother-in-law, Lady Victoria Beckham's, alleged 'weird' behaviour, according to reports.

In a bold and daring statement, Brooklyn-the eldest son of David and Victoria, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31.

Brooklyn, 26, alleged Victoria danced 'inappropriately' which left him feeling 'more uncomfortable and humiliated than ever in his life' - overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

Sources have now claimed to reveal the dance moves that left Brooklyn mortified, after Victoria was called onto the stage by US singer Marc Anthony.

An insider told The Sun: 'Brooklyn was so embarrassed and his wife so humiliated and furious to have been upstaged.

'She made her feelings very, very clear on the day. It soured the whole evening.'

Page Six reported the actress was so upset she left the reception crying after Victoria 'wrapped her arms around Brooklyn and nuzzled into his neck'.

A source said: 'She [Victoria] was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the god’s truth.

'Nicola ran out crying. The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet.

'Nicola’s friends were saying "You have to go back down." Her face was swollen. She finally came down and was sad the entire evening, it was so heartbreaking.'

Another source claimed Brooklyn spent the weekend 'agonising' over what to say in the six-page statement, after telling his wife 'f*** it, this ends now'. 

The aspiring chef has said he had stayed quiet for years in an effort to protect his family’s privacy, but claimed continued media narratives left him with “no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth.”

David and Victoria are also parents to Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 —apart from their estranged son Brooklyn.

Harry Styles returns with first single in three years
Harry Styles returns with first single in three years
Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara welcome daughter via surrogate
Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara welcome daughter via surrogate
Chris Pratt shares his bit on AI ‘actor' Tilly Norwood
Chris Pratt shares his bit on AI ‘actor' Tilly Norwood
AJ McLean noticed changes in Liam Payne's behaviour before his death video
AJ McLean noticed changes in Liam Payne's behaviour before his death
Margot Robbie admits feeling ‘quite lost' without Jacob Elordi
Margot Robbie admits feeling ‘quite lost' without Jacob Elordi
Rachel McAdams honours Diane Keaton while receiving star on Walk of Fame
Rachel McAdams honours Diane Keaton while receiving star on Walk of Fame
Taylor Swift lashes out at Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively text
Taylor Swift lashes out at Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively text
Jenny Slate's bashing text messages to Justin Baldoni revealed video
Jenny Slate's bashing text messages to Justin Baldoni revealed