Kim Kardashian stands by Chris Appleton amid terrifying cancer fears

Chris Appleton debut book 'Your Roots Don’t Define You' recently released

Kim Kardashian has once again proven to be a pillar of support for those closest to her as celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton opened up about a frightening cancer scare.

Appleton, best known for styling Kardashian’s most iconic looks, revealed that during a series of medical tests he feared the worst.

His mother, affectionately known as Momma Appleton, battled esophageal cancer, the same disease that claimed Robert Kardashian’s life in 2003.

That connection made Kim’s guidance especially meaningful.

“She helped me through it,” Appleton said, explaining that Kardashian’s personal experience with her father’s illness gave her unique insight and compassion.

He admitted that while doctors offered little reassurance during the ordeal, Kim’s encouragement kept him grounded until he finally received good news: the growths were cysts, not cancer.

The scare reshaped Appleton’s perspective and influenced his debut book, Your Roots Don’t Define You.

He explained that the experience pushed him to write more honestly, stripping away the polished image often seen on social media.

“I actually just wanted to help people,” he said adding that he wasn’t prepared to lose his voice without truly owning his story first.

Appleton, who also works with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Martha Stewart, credits Kim Kardashian not only as a client but as a friend who stood by him during one of the most vulnerable moments of his life.

His book Your Roots Don’t Define You is out now.