Noah Kahan releases first teaser of upcoming album after announcement

Noah Kahan gives fans first glimpse into new release after two years

Noah Kahan has set the bar high with his 2022 album, Stick Season, but fans are excited to see how he follows it up with his new work, which he hinted at during a show in December.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 21, and shared a snippet of his upcoming single, The Great Divide, and revealed the release date in the caption.

The Northern Attitude hitmaker has been teasing the song during his live performances for a long time, and fans will finally be able to stream it on January 30th.

The upcoming song had Kahan’s signature folk-pop sound and lyrics that pulled at listeners’ heartstrings.

Following the teaser on his social media, Kahan shared a video on his Instagram Story thanking his fans for the reaction to the single announcement, which had been “blowing me away.”

The Strawberry Wine singer went on to share even more exciting news, saying, “things are gonna start happening very quickly, it might be hard to hold on… there’s lots of music coming out, and more than you probably even think…that will include music, in all of its forms.”