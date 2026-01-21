 
Bradley Cooper steps out in style for London premiere of new film

Bradley Cooper celebrates UK premiere of 'Is This Thing On?' with star-studded cast

January 21, 2026

Bradley Cooper raises the temperature with his stylish appearance at the UK premiere of his new movie, Is This Thing On?

The Maestro star, 51, stepped out in a gray trench coat that turned heads on the red carpet.

Cooper, who also directed and wrote the film, was joined by several cast members, including Will Arnett, Ciaran Hinds, Laura Dern, and Andra Day. Comedian John Bishop, whose life helped inspire the movie, also attended the premiere.

During the event, Cooper shared a warm group hug with his co-stars and Bishop as photographers captured the moment. Laura Dern’s daughter, Jaya Harper, was also seen at the premiere, adding a family touch to the evening.

Is This Thing On? is already playing in theaters across the US, while UK audiences will have to wait until January 30 for its release.

Here’s the official film description: “As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.”

For the event, the star chose to wear a Burberry Check tailored suit in Loden with a white shirt, a Herringbone Wool tailored coat in Lead Grey Melange, and black Manor Jodhpur boots.

