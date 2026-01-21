Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky reveals who’s the ‘strict’ parent

A$AP Rocky is pulling back the curtain on parenting roles with longtime partner Rihanna, revealing who's a good and bad cop.

The Diamonds hitmaker's beau playfully and respectfully tackled the question with a simple reply.

“None of us have to be,” the American rapper and record producer, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, responded when asked who was the “loose” and “strict” parent in their family.

“We are cool a-- parents,” the Praise the Lord rapper added, who still feels “relatively young.”

In a new episode of The New York Times Popcast released on January 16, the Highest 2 Lowest star, who shares three kids with the Fenty mogul, shared that despite being a vegetarian he allows his kids to be “carnivores.”

“They eat whatever they want. I got to let them be themselves,” he explained, emphasising the importance of letting his kids follow their own paths.

Reflecting on the future, the proud father said he looks forward to being a hands-on dad. The kind who teaches his sons how to throw footballs and “slapbox without hurting each other.”

“I always said to myself, like, ‘Yo, if I ever become a dad, like, I'mma be the coolest dad.’ And I think that's — being a dad made me cooler,” he said. “My swag is up, bro."

Rocky and Rihanna, both 37, are parents to three children: sons RZA Athelston Mayers, born May 13, 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born August 1, 2023, as well as their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born September 13, 2025.