49ers deny viral 'Electrical Substation Injury Theory' claim: Here's everything you should know

Amid the 49ers’ long injury history and the latest blow of a torn ACL for tight end George Kittle in the playoffs, social media users across all platforms pointed out the presence of an ‘electrical substation' right beside San Francisco’s facilities.

On Wednesday, January 21, responded to the controversy, San Francisco 49ers’ GM, John Lynch, during a press conference.

When asked about the viral theory, he said, “Because it deals with allegedly the health and safety of our players, I think you have to look into everything.”

He added further, referencing the viral claim, stating, “Our guys have been, we’ve been reaching out to anyone and everyone to see if a study exists rather than a guy sticking an apparatus underneath the fence and coming up with a number that I have no idea what that means.

‘The health and safety of our players is of the utmost priority, we pour into it.”

49ers deny viral 'Electrical Substation Injury Theory' claim: Here's why

What does the viral theory claim?

The reference to the viral theory was mentioned by 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne during a scrum after tight end George Kittle tore his right Achilles during the 49ers’ wild card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The theory has sparked social media buzz about the safety of 49ers players and teams who visit Levi’s Stadium for away games.

Remember, Levi’s Stadium is set to host the Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026.

According to USA Today, the theory first surfaced in a post by an X user with the handle @living_energey, who claimed that Electromagnetic Field (EMF) exposure can cause damage to the body.

The viral post has sparked buzz on social media, with the viral post so far having been viewed by over 22 million users, with over 12,000 comments, 35,000 likes, and over 5,000 reposts at the time of writing.

The user claimed, “Low-frequency electromagnetic fields can degrade collagen, weaken tendons, and cause soft-tissue damage at levels regulators call ‘safe.’”

Although, the theory has not been proven true scientifically, it continues to gain traction online.

The outlet cited a report from the Washington Post, stating there hasn’t been an official injury linked to the EMF plant; players around the league are allegedly taking caution and reaching out to their agents about any possibility that there’s truth to the conspiracy.

For the unversed, the 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs in a 41-6 blowout at the hands of the Seahawks on Saturday, January 17, 2026.