Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia after Iran launches missiles at Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia and arrived in Spain following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the U.S. bases in the Middle East.

According to flight tracking site FlightRadar24, the Portuguese footballer’s Gulfstream G650 plane took off from Riyadh on Monday night around 9 p.m. local time and landed in Spain overnight on Tuesday.

The Al-Nassr star left Saudi Arabia after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) suspended eight matches in the Gulf region after a war broke out between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr had its quarter final against Al-Wasl postponed. The match was originally scheduled for Wednesday in Dubai.

AFC announced the postponement of all Champions League Elite Round of 16 matches in the West region due to security concerns.

The 41-year-old GOAT player had been residing in Riyadh with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

This comes after Tehran launched barrages of missiles at U.S. bases in the Middle East in response to U.S.-Israeli joint strikes, which resulted in the martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Spain, where Ronaldo’s private jet landed, is the only country in Europe which has openly condemned the U.S.-Israeli military aggression and the subsequent response by Iran.

Ronaldo plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr and his contract with the team runs until 2027.