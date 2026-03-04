BTS ‘Arirang’ scavenger hunt is live on Google: Here’s how to answer every trivia question

BTS Army can finally utilise their decades of fan knowledge and win exciting rewards.

With just over two weeks until BTS releases their new album “ARIRANG”, the K-pop superstars have kicked off an interactive Google Scavenger Hunt.

The highly anticipated fifth studio album is set to drop on March 20, 2026, marking the first full-group release since members completed their mandatory army service.

To further hype up, Google has partnered with HYBE to create an immersive search experience where fans can unlock parchment cards with handwritten track titles and members' signatures.

How to start the Hunt

Search “BTS” on Google

Look for the bottle icon in the bottom right corner of the search page

Scan QR code to play on mobile

Start your quest through BTS history

The game starts with “Embark on a voyage across the digital sea to find what’s hidden. Answer trivia questions and solve quests to unlock exclusive treasures.”

All trivia questions and answers

The questions that have revealed so far are:

Quest 1

Q: Which BTS song was the first to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

Answer: Dynamite

Quest 2

Q: Which country do all seven BTA members come from?

Answer: South Korea

Quest 3

Q: What year did BTS make their debut?

Answer: 2013

Quest 4

Q: What is the name of BTS’s official fan club?

Answer: ARMY

Quest 5

Q: Which BTS member is known as the group’s leader?

Answer: RM

Quest 6

Q: What was BTS’s first full-length Korean album?

Answer: Dark & Wild

What will you get?

With each correct answer, rewards add to your treasure tally, with 30 collectables available in total. Early rewards have already revealed member-specific tracks from ARIRANG.

The full track list includes:

Body to Body

Hooligan

Aliens

FYA

2.0

No. 29 (Interlude)

SWIM (Lead Single)

Merry Go Round

NORMAL

Like Animals

they don't know 'bout us

One More Night

Please

Into the Sun

Beyond the Scavenger Hunt

The promotion of the comeback album goes beyond a scavenger hunt. Netflix is also set to stream BTS The Comeback Live ARIRANG from Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, with a documentary titled BTS: THE RETURN following on March 27.