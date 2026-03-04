 
Geo News

‘America is winning': Pete Hegseth vows US-Israel will control Iran's skies in ‘under a week'

Pete Hegseth says US-Israel will have ‘complete control’ of Iran’s skies in under a week

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 04, 2026

‘America is winning’: Pete Hegseth vows US-Israel will control Iran’s skies in ‘under a week’

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared that America and Israeli forces are about to take “complete control of Iranian skies” within days.

Briefing on Operation Epic Fury’s fifth day, Hegseth struck a triumphant tone.

During the Pentagon press conference he said: “America is winning.”

“Decisively, devastatingly and without mercy. In under a week, the US and Israel will have complete control of Iranian skies,” he added.

While providing operational updates, General Dan Caine confirmed that the operation struck more than 2,000 Iranian targets and sunk over 20 Iranian naval vessels.

Caine also announced that the operation will “expand inland, striking progressively deeper into Iranian territory.”

He declared that Iran’s military command and control structure is “in a bad way” stating: “The throttle is coming up, as opposed to ramping down.”

However, the briefing took a tense turn when Hegseth was asked about the bombing of Iranian elementary school girls.

According to Iran's state media, around 160-168 were killed when a missile struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh school.

Hegseth responded: “All I can say is that we’re investigating.”

Cardinals inform Murray of their decision as QB posts emotional message on X
Cardinals inform Murray of their decision as QB posts emotional message on X
Adin Ross's sister Madeline Ross dies aged 36 as cause remains undisclosed
Adin Ross's sister Madeline Ross dies aged 36 as cause remains undisclosed
Texas Senate race: GOP's Cornyn seeks 5th term as Democrats Crockett, Talarico faceoff
Texas Senate race: GOP's Cornyn seeks 5th term as Democrats Crockett, Talarico faceoff
Is US preparing for nuclear strike on Iran? Mysterious tremors at Nevada base raise questions
Is US preparing for nuclear strike on Iran? Mysterious tremors at Nevada base raise questions
Everything to know about Apple's new MacBooks: M5 chips, specs, pricing
Everything to know about Apple's new MacBooks: M5 chips, specs, pricing
Jurickson Profar suspended for 162 games after failing drug test for second time
Jurickson Profar suspended for 162 games after failing drug test for second time
Viral geopolitical forecaster predicts US defeat in war against Iran
Viral geopolitical forecaster predicts US defeat in war against Iran
Kylian Mbappe's knee injury: What happened, when will he return?
Kylian Mbappe's knee injury: What happened, when will he return?