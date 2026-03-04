‘America is winning’: Pete Hegseth vows US-Israel will control Iran’s skies in ‘under a week’

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared that America and Israeli forces are about to take “complete control of Iranian skies” within days.

Briefing on Operation Epic Fury’s fifth day, Hegseth struck a triumphant tone.

During the Pentagon press conference he said: “America is winning.”

“Decisively, devastatingly and without mercy. In under a week, the US and Israel will have complete control of Iranian skies,” he added.

While providing operational updates, General Dan Caine confirmed that the operation struck more than 2,000 Iranian targets and sunk over 20 Iranian naval vessels.

Caine also announced that the operation will “expand inland, striking progressively deeper into Iranian territory.”

He declared that Iran’s military command and control structure is “in a bad way” stating: “The throttle is coming up, as opposed to ramping down.”

However, the briefing took a tense turn when Hegseth was asked about the bombing of Iranian elementary school girls.

According to Iran's state media, around 160-168 were killed when a missile struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh school.

Hegseth responded: “All I can say is that we’re investigating.”