Elon Musk to testify in Twitter shareholder lawsuit over stock price manipulation claims

March 04, 2026
Elon Musk is set to appear in San Francisco shareholder trial on Wednesday, March 4, in a shareholder trial where he is accused of making false and misleading statements.
It is claimed that his controversial tweets deliberately drove down Twitter’s stock price before he acquired the platform for $44 billion in 2022.
The lawsuit was filed in October 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, could have serious implications for Musk’s legal standing and set precedents around executive conduct during high-profile corporate takeovers.
The shareholders accused him of violating federal security laws with his statements, “carefully calculated to drive down the price of Twitter stock.”
Key claims include:
The lawsuit notes Musk waived due diligence for his “take it or leave it” offer, which means that he forfeited his right to analyse Twitter’s non-public finances before attempting to back out.
Musk will now face questions about his public statements and tweets during the acquisition period.