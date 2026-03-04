Everything to know about Iran’s Yak-130: How it became Israel’s F-35’s first kill

An Israeli F035I “Adir” fighter jet has shot down Iranian Yak-130 combat aircraft over Tehran, marking the first-ever air-to-air kill by an F-35 against a manned enemy plane.

The incident was confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday, March 4, announcing that a U.S.-made stealth fighter intercepted and destroyed a Russian designed Iranian jet.

What is the Yak-130?

The Yakovlev Yak-130 “Mitten” is a subsonic, twin-seat advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft developed by Russia’s Yakovlev design bureau.

The aircraft was first received by Iran in 2013 and was designed to replicate the features of modern Russian fourth-generation fighters such Su-30 and Su-35.

However, the aircraft was a training platform for pilots transitioning to more advanced combat aircraft.

The jet is capable of carrying up to 3,000 kg of munitions across multiple external hardpoints including guided bombs, rockets, and R-73 short-range air-to-air missiles.

Why its loss matters

The destruction of Yak-130 reveals major cracks in Iran’s military posture including strategic miscalculation, pilot training setback, air defense gap, and Russian equipment vulnerability.

The Yak-130 is a subsonic trainer, not an air superiority fighter like the F-35. Each loss of the aircraft signals not only a jet loss but the training capacity for multiple pilots.

With only a dozen in the fleet, each loss majorly degrades Iran’s capability to generate qualified fighter pilots.