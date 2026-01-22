 
Ashton Kutcher reflects on the increasing desire to 'look perfect'

January 22, 2026

Ashton Kutcher has reflected on the increasing desire of looking perfect.

The Two and a Half Men actor is bringing in a new series for his fans tilted The Beauty that focuses on a drug that becomes available for everyone that can help transform them into the most attractive version of themselves.

In one of the promotional interview, Ashton spoke about how people nowadays are becoming conscious of their outlook and are opting for artificial ways to look perfect.

According to him, Hollywood is not the to be blamed for it as he believes the industry is not pushing unreasonably high beauty standards, rather the wider society is to be blamed for it.

The 47-year-old stated, "Entertainment is a reflection of society.” He said during a chat on BBC News that he doesn’t think that showbiz is “imparting the need for aesthetic homogeny.”

There are different actors and characters in films and TV show; some are traditionally handsome while others are just really interesting, said Kutcher.

The No Strings Attached said, “It doesn't make them not beautiful, it just makes them break a mould.”

The Beauty features Ashton along with Evan Peters, Bella Hadid, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall and Anthony Ramos. 

