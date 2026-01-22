Zach Bryan remembers his mother in lovely social media post

Zach Bryan is recounting old memories.

The Something in the Orange singer, 29, posted several intimate moments from his new life on Instagram with a caption that has love and respect for his mother and wife, Samantha Leonard.

"I reckon you’d of loved this and her," Bryan, 29, began the caption.

"We all took an aeroplane to Spain last week and you’d of eaten it up. You’d of ordered everything twice and made sure we got your dress perfect. Everyone I love, you woulda too. There was a lot of champagne and Mac looked beautiful," Bryan, who released his single Aeroplane on January 8, continued.

The singer went on to note of his wife that her "family is kind and they don’t try and fix me."

"Dad was doing the splits while smoking a cigar on the dance floor. Rocky Lane was our ring bearer and I know you’d like that since you named me after Lane Frost so many years ago," Bryan noted, linking moments from his wedding day to things he connects to his mother, Lane Frost was a bull rider who died during an event in 1989.

"If you coulda’ seen all the cheek tearing teeth smiling under the spanish moon late into the morning on New Year’s Day. Belly laughing and just eye-balling Samantha in her dress," Bryan recounted in the caption.

"I think of all the moments you’ve missed often but Sam reminds me that you’re half of me of anyways. She is something special and precious. A thing you gotta’ keep once she touches your life.

Makes me feel light. Makes me feel like my hearts beating easy and the days aren’t as hard as they once were," Bryan wrote to his late mother, Annette, who died in 2016 at 49.

He added that he wished she "could have seen us smiling like kids when we met on that Spanish beach," before adding that his wife "loves a man only a mother could."

"Maybe you’re in that Spanish moon. I’ll see you soon enough, til’ then I’ll tell her you love her," the singer concluded the caption, including a nod to his New Year's Eve wedding to Leonard.