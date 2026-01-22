Inside Charlie Puth’s multi-billion net-worth

Charlie Puth is carving a multi-billion empire with his decade long singing journey.

The Attention singer, 34, has built an impressive career as a singer, songwriter, and producer. The Berklee College of Music graduate is widely admired for his strong grasp of music theory and his ability to craft chart-topping hits.

Now 33, the New Jersey native is enjoying both professional success and major personal milestones. As of early 2026, Puth’s estimated net worth stands at $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While estimates vary — some place his fortune between $17 million and $30 million — the higher figure reflects his massive music catalog and its ongoing income.

Known for creating unforgettable hooks, the Left and Right crooner has mastered the art of the “earworm,” helping his songs rack up billions of streams worldwide.

Streaming has been a major driver of his wealth. With more than 27 billion cross-platform streams, experts estimate Puth has earned over $80 million in gross streaming revenue throughout his career.

His income also extends beyond his own releases. Puth has earned steady royalties from writing and producing for other artists, including the global hit “See You Again,” which spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the charts.

Outside music, Puth made headlines in October 2024 after selling his Beverly Hills Trousdale Estates mansion to celebrity realtor Josh Flagg for $11 million, adding a significant boost to his finances.

On the personal front, Puth married longtime friend Brooke Sansone in late 2024, and the couple is now expecting their first child — marking a new chapter in his life.