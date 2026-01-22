Ashton Kutcher’s new obsession other than acting revealed

Ashton Kutcher knows how to keep his fans on their toes.

The Your Place or Mine star, 47, during his appearance on Good Morning America revealed that his interest is now circling music and he is busy working on country music songs.

"I don't know if this is healthy or not," the Vengenance star said. "It might not be healthy. I decided I'm going to write a country music album... I love it, but I'm not a very good singer. I'm going to do it anyway just because I want to write an album. I don't care if anybody listens to it and they probably won't and I'm okay with it, but I've just always wanted to write a country music album. So I'm obsessed with getting that done."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor and producer also cleared the weirdest rumour that is now making rounds on internet. As per the rumour, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis are not a fan of taking bath.

The speculation started from a 2021 podcast clip, where the No Strings Attached star allegedly noted he only washes his armpits and c***ch but nowhere else.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the That 70’s Show actor addressed the rumours.

"It was the craziest thing of all time," Kutcher said. "We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?' There was a comment on a podcast, so long ago... and people are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'"