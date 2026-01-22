Jameela Jamil says Justin Baldoni should just stay in Sweden after on-set drama

Jameela Jamil has blasted Blake Lively as a “suicide bomber” and a “villain” in a series of fiery messages revealed in newly unsealed court documents, as the Gossip Girl star battles Justin Baldoni in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The private exchanges, spanning 181 pages, show Jamil trading shocking commentary with Justin’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, back in August 2024 months before Lively sued Baldoni, who directed and starred in her film It Ends With Us.

In one exchange, Jennifer slammed Lively over a viral TikTok, writing: “I want to officially incorporate nightmare ct and demon ct into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; she’s doing this to herself.”

Jamil fired back: “She’s a suicide bomber at this point.”

The pair continued mocking her promotional posts, including her sharing a domestic violence hotline and abuse statistics, with Jamil calling it “so cold; just some stats and a link,” and joking about keeping Baldoni “in Sweden.”

The messages also shed light on broader tension surrounding the film. Jamil and Abel discussed rumours about Baldoni’s behaviour on set, with Jamil dryly noting, “At least borderline abusive is out there so she can’t go in with predator.”

She later described Lively’s actions as “the most bizarre villain act before; she’s over,” capturing the pair’s incredulity.