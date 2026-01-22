Britney Spears using her connections to advance son's music career: Report

Jayden, 19, has played the piano since childhood and is passionate about production and beat-making

Britney Spears vowed never to return to the music industry, but she’s happy to help her son pursue his own music dreams.

According to a new report by Us Weekly published January 22, the Princess of Pop is helping her youngest son, 19-year-old Jayden James, make connections with producers as he works toward launching a music career of his own.

“She’s helping him connect with some producers she’s worked with in the past,” a source told the outlet. Having learned from her own toxic experiences in the industry, Spears “definitely wants him to utilise her old relationships so he’s protected and guided through this.”

Jayden, who has played piano since childhood, is now focused on production and beat-making. He has previously shared snippets of his work on social media.

Spears, 44, has repeatedly said she “retired” from music following the end of her conservatorship in 2021. But she recently teased the possibility of performing with Jayden overseas, writing that it could happen “very soon.”

Once estranged, Britney and Jayden reconnected in 2024 and have grown close again. “Jayden has been staying with her in L.A. recently so they can work together,” another insider shared. “He basically lives with her full-time now.”

The Baby One More Time hitmaker also shares son Sean Preston, 20, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.