Cruz Beckham supports mother right after brother exposed family

Cruz Beckham has raised a virtual toast as his mother, Victoria Beckham has finally claimed her first solo number one, thanks in part to an extraordinary social media push sparked by family drama.

The drama began earlier this week when eldest son Brooklyn Beckham dropped a bombshell six-page statement, hitting out at his parents with claims including a bizarre allegation that Victoria 'danced inappropriately on him' at his wedding.

The statement sent shockwaves across the internet, leaving fans both horrified and hooked.

Victoria’s supporters quickly launched a campaign to right what they called a “national tragedy” that Posh Spice, the last of the Spice Girls to pursue a solo career, had never topped the charts on her own.

Her 2001 single Not Such An Innocent Girl shot straight to number one on the iTunes charts in the UK and Ireland.

Cruz shared a picture of a drink on Instagram with the track title overlaid, cheering on his mum as she finally basked in solo glory.

One viral post read, “Nothing says British culture like collectively sending Posh to the top because her son roasted her on Instagram. Imagine their faces.”

Celebrity fans, including Katherine Ryan and Luisa Zissman, also joined the frenzy, amplifying the campaign.

Her debut single was initially beaten by Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, and a later collaboration with True Steppers and Dane Bowers lost out in a chart battle against Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Groovejet.