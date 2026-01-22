Emma Stone makes history with ‘Bugonia’ Oscar nominations

Emma Stone at the age of 37 adds multiple feathers in her cap.

With Oscar nominations being announced, the Eddington star bags two nods – best picture for producing and best actress for starring in Bugonia — that made some new records in the history of Academy Awards.

The Kind of Kindness star is the second youngest person to yield seven nominations at her age. First to reach that tally in 1936 was Walt Disney at the age of 34. Second until was Meryl Streep when she was nominated for the seventh time in 1988 at the age of 38.

Stone has already made history by becoming the second woman ever to receive two nominations in the same year for producing and acting in one film—and the first to do so twice.

Frances McDormand achieved it first with Nomadland (2021). Stone followed with Poor Things (2023) and has now repeated the feat.

Before nominations announcement, the actress had earned five nominations, winning twice for best actress (La La Land and Poor Things). Only Katharine Hepburn (four wins) and McDormand (three) have won best actress more often.

This year, she is nominated for best actress alongside Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).

Bugonia is also up for best picture, competing with F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Sinners.

The film additionally earned nominations for adapted screenplay (Will Tracy) and original score (Jerskin Fendrix).