Timothee Chalamet achieves historical milestone with Oscar nomination

Timothee Chalamet makes record with 'Marty Supreme' award nominations

Timothee Chalamet once declared in his SAG Awards speech that he is in “pursuit of greatness,” and the actor remains on the same path, taking more steps in that direction.

The 30-year-old Hollywood star set new record after his Oscar nomination was revealed for Marty Supreme, on Thursday, January 22.

The Dune star is nominated for Best Actor as well as for the Best Picture as one of the producers for Marty Supreme.

After the new nominations, Chalamet became the youngest actor since Marlon Brando to receive three Best Actor nods at the Oscars.

Brando, who passed away in 2004 made the record with his nominations for A Streetcar Named Desire, Viva Zapata! and Julius Caesar by the time he was 30.

The Wonka star has achieved the same record with his nominations for Marty Supreme, A Complete Unknown, and Call Me By Your Name.

Chalamet was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his movie, Beautiful Boy.

The Golden Globe winner is up against Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Wagner Moura in the Best Actor category this year.

Chalamet’s latest release has earned him critical and commercial acclaim, as well as a Critics Choice Award and Golden Globe Award in this award season.