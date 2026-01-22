ASAP Rocky spills beans on Drake feud after alleged diss track release

ASAP Rocky addresses drifting apart from Drake after longtime friendship

ASAP Rocky sparked feud speculations with Drake after the release of his song, Stole Ya Flow, because of the sharp digs seemingly directed at the rapper.

The 37-year-old rapper is no longer friends with the Canadian musician, 39, but fans might not expect the Kendrick Lamar-Drake rap battle between them as Rocky maintained that he is not interested in a fight.

In a new interview, the Punk Rocky hitmaker said, “I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is, like, WWF. It’s like wrestling all the way, right? But this thing between us, it’s not real smoke,” when Ebro Darden from Apple Music asked about the feud.

“I just don’t f--k with him,” the Testing singer noted.

Rocky went on to share that the estrangement between him and Drake, who had a longtime relationship with Rihanna before Rocky, came about because of “females.”

He continued, "I feel like he wasn’t happy and he expressed that. And I think at some certain point when everybody gettin’ older and it’s just like, you're supposed to be moving on. For you to still be pickin’ at a female and all that, that’s soft to me. I didn’t put out an album, I didn’t put out music for me to really say something back.”

In his new single, Rocky appears to be talking about the In My Feelings hitmaker when he raps, “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ bitch. Now I’m a father, my bitch badder than my toddler / My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered.”