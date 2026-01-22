Nigella Lawson tipped to replace Prue Leith as 'Great British Bake Off' judge

Nigella Lawson is being strongly considered as the next judge on The Great British Bake Off with reports suggesting she could step into Prue Leith’s shoes after the veteran judge announced her departure.

According to The Sun, discussions are in the final stages to bring the 66-year-old culinary star onto the Channel 4 series.

Producers reportedly hope her trademark wit and 'cheeky banter' will add fresh energy to the show making her a 'sure-fire hit”' alongside Paul Hollywood.

Leith confirmed earlier this week that she is stepping down after nine years on the program after having herself replaced Mary Berry.

In her farewell statement she said, “Now feels like the right time to step back.”

If confirmed Lawson would join Hollywood and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond when filming resumes at Welford Park in Berkshire this spring.

She rose to fame with her Channel 4 series Nigella Bites and has fronted numerous food shows internationally including The Taste in the U.S. and My Kitchen Rules in Australia.

Known for her playful innuendos and iconic catchphrases including her famous pronunciation of “meecro-wah-vay”, she has become a household name across the globe.

Lawson has sold more than eight million cookbooks worldwide and continues to inspire her three million Instagram followers with recipes and lifestyle tips.

Her international recognition is seen as a major advantage for Channel 4, given Bake Off’s popularity abroad under the title The Great British Baking Show.