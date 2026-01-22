Oscar 2026 nominations revealed: Full list

'Sinners' leads Oscars 2026 with record-breaking nominations

Oscars 2026 nominations are finally announced, building up anticipation for the much-awaited award show of the season.

The nominees were announced on Thursday, January 22, and Sinners made history with 16 nominations, the most any movie has been nominated in the show.

Making fans' predictions come true, Timothee Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, and Jacob Elordi, all earned an Oscar nod after their critically acclaimed performances this year.

The award ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 15, and late-night host Conan O'Brien will be returning as the host.

The nominees list is as follows:

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

Train Dreams

Sinners

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coolger, Sinners

Joacim Trier, Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Song

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied To You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Casting

Hamnet

Sinners

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

One Battle After Another

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Sinners

Kokuho

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best International Feature

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short

Butterfly

Forever Green

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short