Oscar 2026 nominations revealed: Full list

Oscars 2026 nominations are finally announced, building up anticipation for the much-awaited award show of the season.
The nominees were announced on Thursday, January 22, and Sinners made history with 16 nominations, the most any movie has been nominated in the show.
Making fans' predictions come true, Timothee Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, and Jacob Elordi, all earned an Oscar nod after their critically acclaimed performances this year.
The award ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 15, and late-night host Conan O'Brien will be returning as the host.
The nominees list is as follows:
Best Picture
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- The Secret Agent
- Train Dreams
- Sinners
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
- Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Director
- Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coolger, Sinners
- Joacim Trier, Sentimental Value
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just An Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Song
- Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied To You from Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi!
- Train Dreams from Train Dreams
Best Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Casting
- Hamnet
- Sinners
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- One Battle After Another
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- Kokuho
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World: Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best International Feature
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just An Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Animated Short
- Butterfly
- Forever Green
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Live-Action Short
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly A Strangeness