Oscar 2026 nominations revealed: Full list

Geo News Digital Desk
January 22, 2026

Oscars 2026 nominations are finally announced, building up anticipation for the much-awaited award show of the season.

The nominees were announced on Thursday, January 22, and Sinners made history with 16 nominations, the most any movie has been nominated in the show. 

Making fans' predictions come true, Timothee Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, and Jacob Elordi, all earned an Oscar nod after their critically acclaimed performances this year. 

The award ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 15, and late-night host Conan O'Brien will be returning as the host.

The nominees list is as follows: 

Best Picture

  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • The Secret Agent
  • Train Dreams
  • Sinners

Best Actress

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

  • Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actor

  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Director

  • Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coolger, Sinners
  • Joacim Trier, Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Best Cinematography

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best Original Score

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best Song

  • Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
  • Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
  • I Lied To You from Sinners
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi!
  • Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Best Editing

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Casting

  • Hamnet
  • Sinners
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • One Battle After Another

Best Production Design

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another

Best Costume Design

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Frankenstein
  • Sinners
  • Kokuho
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirat

Best Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World: Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

Best International Feature

  • The Secret Agent
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short

  • Butterfly
  • Forever Green
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Documentary Feature

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly A Strangeness
