Martin Short comes clean about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding

Martin Short and Steve Martin delivered a special speech at the star-studded wedding

Martin Short is owning up to his huge blunder at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 21, the actor and comedian revealed he accidentally cut into the couple’s actual wedding cake before it was meant to be served.

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, tied the knot in Santa Barbara on September 27, 2025, with Short delivering a joint speech alongside Steve Martin, their Only Murders in the Building co-star.

“The wedding was perfect and it was beautiful ... So everything was perfect except the night of the reception,” Short said, setting the scene.

He explained that the reception featured multiple seating areas, each with couches and chairs for different groups. His section included Martin, Paul Rudd, and Rudd’s wife Julie, along with other OMITB cast members. Nearby sat what Short assumed was one of several cakes placed throughout the venue.

“And there was a wedding cake by our section but it was a small wedding cake. I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back,” he recalled, admitting that he may have been a little inebriated.

After a few hours, with the cake still uncut, Short made his move. As Steve Martin announced he was leaving, Short exclaimed, “You can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.”

That’s when reality hit. “It was the wedding cake,” Short confirmed, as a photo showing fork marks and a missing slice appeared on screen. “I tried to fix it with a fork,” he added. “This was bad.”

A wedding coordinator and chef were quickly called in to perform emergency “surgery.”

“Guys, we can’t let Selena know,” Short admitted. To which Steve Martin replied, “Maybe we tell her in a month or so.”

Barring the near-disaster, Short couldn’t help but gush about the happy couple, describing Gomez as his “child” and Blanco as “the greatest guy.”