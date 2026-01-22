‘Sinners’ sets new Oscar record, shattering ‘Titanic’, ‘La La Land’ mark

January 22, 2026
In a historic announcement for the 98th Academy Awards, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller “Sinners” has shattered all previous records.
The film earned 16 Oscar nominations, leaving behind 14 nods, a record held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic,” and “La La Land.”
The 2025 Horror/Action movie received nominations in major categories, including:
The movie director was Ryan Coogler, who previously made films like “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” and “Black Panther.”
Sinners was a major box-office hit, crossing $300 million globally and reaching $368 million or more. This makes it the top original horror film ever, given its reportedly $90 million production budget.
Other than “Sinners,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s “One Battle After Another” received 13 nominations.
Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each received 9 nominations. While Brad Pit’s F1 received four nominations.
The official Oscar award ceremony will take place on March 15, 2025, finalising the fate of these films.