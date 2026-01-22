 
'Sinners' sets new Oscar record, shattering 'Titanic', 'La La Land' mark

‘Sinners’ receives 16 nominations, shattering all previous records of 76 years

Geo News Digital Desk
January 22, 2026

In a historic announcement for the 98th Academy Awards, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller “Sinners” has shattered all previous records.

The film earned 16 Oscar nominations, leaving behind 14 nods, a record held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic,” and “La La Land.”

The 2025 Horror/Action movie received nominations in major categories, including:

  • Best Picture
  • Director
  • Actor
  • Supporting Actor
  • Supporting Actress
  • Original Screenplay
  • Cinematography
  • Production Design
  • Editing
  • Original Score
  • Sound
  • Visual Effects
  • Costume Design
  • Makeup
  • Hairstyling
  • New Casting Award

The movie director was Ryan Coogler, who previously made films like “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” and “Black Panther.”

Sinners was a major box-office hit, crossing $300 million globally and reaching $368 million or more. This makes it the top original horror film ever, given its reportedly $90 million production budget. 

Other than “Sinners,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s “One Battle After Another” received 13 nominations. 

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each received 9 nominations. While Brad Pit’s F1 received four nominations.

The official Oscar award ceremony will take place on March 15, 2025, finalising the fate of these films. 

