‘Sinners’ sets new Oscar record, shattering ‘Titanic’, ‘La La Land’ mark

In a historic announcement for the 98th Academy Awards, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller “Sinners” has shattered all previous records.

The film earned 16 Oscar nominations, leaving behind 14 nods, a record held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic,” and “La La Land.”

The 2025 Horror/Action movie received nominations in major categories, including:

Best Picture

Director

Actor

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Original Screenplay

Cinematography

Production Design

Editing

Original Score

Sound

Visual Effects

Costume Design

Makeup

Hairstyling

New Casting Award

The movie director was Ryan Coogler, who previously made films like “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” and “Black Panther.”

Sinners was a major box-office hit, crossing $300 million globally and reaching $368 million or more. This makes it the top original horror film ever, given its reportedly $90 million production budget.

Other than “Sinners,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s “One Battle After Another” received 13 nominations.

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each received 9 nominations. While Brad Pit’s F1 received four nominations.

The official Oscar award ceremony will take place on March 15, 2025, finalising the fate of these films.