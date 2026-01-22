Victoria Beckham’s solo song hits no 1 on iTunes after viral fan campaign

Victoria Beckham has reached number one on the UK iTunes singles chart.

The reason behind her being number one is a viral campaign launched by her fans in the wake of a public feud with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

The campaign framed the fact that the former Posh Spice is the only member of the iconic girl group without a solo number one as a “national tragedy.”

The fans were pushed after Brooklyn’s lengthy Instagram statement earlier this week, where he aired grievances against his parents, accusing them of inappropriate and controlling behaviour.

The solo originally released at the height of her post-Spice Girls career, peaked at number six in 2001.

While the campaign has successfully made the song to the top of the iTunes purchase chart, it doesn’t guarantee a spot on the official UK Top 40, announced on Friday, January 23.

The official chart will include stats from all streaming platforms, including Spotify and YouTube Music.

The Beckhams, however, have not commented publicly about Brooklyn’s claims, continuing with their usual demeanour. Incidentally, the youngest son, Cruz, posted her mother on the stories with the same song.