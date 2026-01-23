Zayn Malik shares highlights from ‘incredible’ first night of Vegas residency

Zayn Malik had his fans covered who couldn’t make it to his debut solo Las Vegas Residency.

Zquad supporters, official name for the dedicated fanbase of Zayn, 33, who were unable to attend the live performances still caught a glimpse of him on stage at the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM.

After kicking off his seven-show gig on Tuesday, January 30, the former One Direction star took to his Instagram to officially share highlights from his recent concerts.

Set to his decade old song dRuNk, which he performed live for the first time during the opening night, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker dropped a photodump on his social media account.

The images featured him wearing a blue military jacket with gold epaulettes as well as a white shirt.

The Bradford bad boy treated the live audience with a mix of fan favourites, older hits, and four unreleased songs: Used to the Blues, Die For Me, Fatal, and Take Turns.

"Thank you all for an incredible night 1 in Vegas! See you tonight:)," he captioned the post in the early hours of Wednesday, January 21, the same day he was set to take the same stage for the second time.

Sharing some moments from his second out of the seven shows, the Pillowtalk chart-topper wrote, "Vegas Night 2! Love you all! [a black heart emoji].

The show not only emphasised simplicity, with the Stairway to the Star tour performer supported by an eight-woman band but also marked Zayn as the first One Direction member to headline a Vegas residency.

It is pertinent to note that despite recovering from a two-week sinus infection, the Stardust singer didn’t disappoint his fans with show postponement or cancellation and even thanked fans for their patience while managing a slightly dry voice.

This Vegas debut arrives less than two years after Zayn released his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, and completed his first solo tour.

The remaining dates for his residency include, January 24, 25, 28, 30 and 31.