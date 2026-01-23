Jesy Nelson breaks silence on leaving 'Little Mix'

Jesy Nelson has finally decided to speak about her sudden decision to leave Little Mix in her new Amazon Prime documentary.

The former Little Mix star, 34, gave fans a sneak peek at Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix as she dropped a thunderous trailer on Instagram on Thursday, ahead of its release on February 13.

The docu-series depicts the 'most painful' time of her life as it shows her journey to motherhood, with the star suffering pregnancy complications, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome and giving birth to twin daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, who have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA1).

The trailer opens with Jesy looking out to an empty stadium as she says: 'I have never spoken about this. I just always wanted to entertain people. It felt magical and then it very quickly isn't. I have just always stayed quiet. I was the one that left.'

A montage of clips play out from her Little Mix days, showing the star breaking down in tears and sitting out of group dance practice.

'I've really struggled keeping all of this in... Now I'm ready to tell my side of the story.'

Alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 34, Jade Thirlwall, 33, and Perrie Edwards, 32, Jesy catapulted to fame as part of Little Mix on The X Factor back in 2011.

It comes after Jesy left fans shocked after ending her relationship with fiancé Zion Foster, just few weeks after revealing that their twin daughters had been diagnosed with a severe neuromuscular disease.

The Oops singer and rapper, 26, who got engaged in September 2025 after three years together, are reportedly said to remain 'united as co-parents' despite calling it off their relationship.