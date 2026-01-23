Chinese New Year 2026: Why this year is so rare?

Chinese New Year 2026 will be exceptional not only for its ancient traditions but also for its alignment with a series of celestial events.

The first day of the Chinese New Year falls on the new Moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.

This year, the lunar new year will begin on February 17, 2026, ushering in the “Year of the Fire House”

This zodiac combination appears only once every 60 years.

The Moon will also trigger a rare annual solar eclipse this year, creating a dramatic “ring of fire” in the sky.

A ring of fire is created when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun near its farthest point from Earth.

As the Moon appears smaller than the Sun, it does not fully cover it, leaving a fiery ring of sunlight visible. The ring of light will be visible for more than two minutes.

The eclipse will be completely visible from Antarctica, while partial phases can be seen from parts of Southern Africa, South America and remote islands of the Indian Ocean.

Beyond the celestial event, the Chinese New Year 2026 also holds special significance due to its zodiac sign.

The fire horse was last observed in 1966 and is not returning until 2086. This symbolises intensity, independence, and dramatic change.

According to Chinese astrologers, the horse symbolises energy and movement, while the fire signifies passion and boldness.

Apart from the ring of fire, a total lunar eclipse (also known as the Blood Moon) will be observed on March 3, 2026, coinciding with the Lantern Festival.

Together, these rare alignments make Chinese New Year 2026 a rare event in terms of astrology and astronomy.